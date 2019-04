Town centre scenes

Here's a couple more scenes kindly sent in by John Groucott. He is digitising his late mother Monica's slide collection and has found a wonderful selection of town centre pictures taken by his father Jim to share with Memory Lane readers.

Looking through the trees towards the old Almshouses in Church Street

These two, taken in the 60s or 70s, show views looking down Regent Street - notice how little has actually changed - and of the old Almshouses in Church Street.