LOOKING BACK - August 1, 2019 edition

Northlands School choir 1969

There are so many children in this photograph, who will only be aged about 60 now, that I thought it was worth a try at publishing it. They were pupils in Northlands School choir, featured in the Advertiser in July 1969 having won three major awards in the Leamington Spa music festival. They took the Grason shield in the primary class singing and first place in the primary hymn singing class. The school also won the Purcell Warren shield in the school choirs open section. In May they were also awarded first place in the choral speaking class at Nuneaton Arts Festival. I hope this brings back good memories for any former Northlands pupils.