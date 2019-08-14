LOOKING BACK - August 15, 2019 edition

Early 1990s football teams

Last week’s cricket pictures seemed to go down well, so I thought we’d try a few football ones this week. Again, I’ve picked a couple with names on the back (we’ll have to resort to the uncaptioned ones when I run out) but for now here’s a good one - Clifton Reserves from April 1993. They are (back from left) Wally Carey, John Ardern, Damon Johnson, Simon McDonald, Jason Newton, captain Colin Wiles, Chay Walker, Pete Shilton and assistant manager Richard Pettifer. (Front): Ian Cunningham, Chris Berry, Alan Kerr, Ian Jayson and Ray Russell.

The Victoria football team

This second one is the Victoria football team from the very late 1980s or early 1990s. I think so, anyway, as it’s my writing on the back of the photograph from when we used to have to size up pictures for the typesetters and compositors in exact millimetres! The players are (back from left) Manager T Smith, P Simons, R Chidlow, T Enefer, K Moran, M Barnett and J Barrows. (Front): S Sugget, R Bird, G Thomas, captain S Burgess, C Moran and A Lambert.

I hope it brings back good memories from those Sunday league days.