LOOKING BACK - August 16, 2018 edition

Newbold Cricket Club celebrating 125th anniversary

Newbold Cricket Club are celebrating their 125th anniversary this year and would like past players to get in touch.

Newbold cricketers in about 1984

They are organising a commemorative dinner at Newbold Rugby Club on Saturday, September 29 and hope those who have been involved in the Parkfield Road club over the years will join current members in marking the milestone.

Contact either info@leeweigh.co.uk or Newboldcc@yahoo.com for more details and tickets.

This first picture of Newbold CC 2nd XI is from 1993. (Back) Grant Wilkinson, Paul Evans, Jamie Hassard, Gavin Rees, Darren Wood, Robert Bower.

(Front) Paul Allsopp, Phil Skinner, Hugh Evans (capt), Richard Holloway and Andrew Homer.

A young Newbold side in about 1980

Here’s a few names and faces local cricketers are bound to know. The second picture is from about 1984.

(Back from left) John Eccles, Bill Webb, Henry Neal, Doug Deacon, John Lockwood, Barry Moore and Terry Higham (Umpire)

(Front) Alan Bale, David Pope (vice captain), Hugh Evans (captain), Rodney Yapp and George Fox.

This third picture is from about 1980 (Back) Hugh Evans (umpire - you may have noticed the former club president is in all three pictures!), Julian Fellows, Richard Holloway, Paul Whitehead, Kevin Lee, Paul Reynolds and William Webb. (Front) Dean Round, Kevin Whitehead, Gary Hammond, Steve Carter (captain), Mick Prestige and Steve Barrett.