Westlands High School

Thank you very much to Hilary Harding, who sent us this picture she took of her class at the old Westlands High School for Girls in 1964-65.

These are the names Hilary (nee Pratt) can remember: Maureen Nicholls, Gillian Pope,Cherry Gibson, Jenny ? Glynis Williams (later head girl), Julie Watts, Helen Jones, Jennifer Hogg, Francis Driver, Linda Dandridge, Sue Kempton, Vasthi Edwards (front) and Sue Brownlow (front).