LOOKING BACK - August 22, 2019 edition

1962 adverts for Rugby businesses

I’ve loved picking out this week’s adverts for you from our 1962 directory. I can remember a few of the businsses which were still around years later and I hope those of you, over a certain age, will do too.

.

I think I can picture buckets and mops in Nathans, which I’m sure was the double-fronted shop up a couple of steps. And George Over’s was a wonderful place to visit for books and pens and things, although the shop I knew in the 1970s was in High Street and didn’t it have a round window? Much of my pocket money also found its way to Goode’s newsagents.

Enjoy the selection.

.

.

.

.