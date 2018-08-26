LOOKING BACK - August 23, 2018 edition

The Plough Inn, Pailton

Thanks to Tom Hargadon for finding this picture of the Plough Inn at Pailton, which was part of a small card advertising the pub. The host was Edwin Rhead and it was Edwin’s widow Elizabeth who would have given Tom the card back in the early 1970s. He hopes it brings back memories for people who lived in the village or drank there. The card says the Plough Inn was a ‘nice 30 miles run from Birmingham, via Coventry and Brinklow. Selling ‘Fred Smith’s Noted Aston Ales’, it says ‘Large and Small parties catered for, Plain Teas etc’ and ‘Playing Field for Children’.

The pub is no longer there and the site long since developed for housing.