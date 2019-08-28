LOOKING BACK - August 29, 2019 edition

Celebrating 100 years of Newbold RFC in 1994

I was checking our files to see if we still had the original of the Newbold Rugby Football Club committee picture from 1994, which is featured in our 25 years ago archive. Sadly not, but I did find these, which I hope you enjoy.

A much older picture of Newbold Rugby Football Club. This one isnt dated.

The top and bottom pictures were both taken around the Centenary, with the Colts and what looks like a first team photograph.

The middle picture is obviously much older but unfortunately isn’t dated. Someone has written ‘85’ in the corner, which might be the year, or could just be the page number it was printed on!

I’m afraid there aren’t any names with that one, but I’m sure there will be plenty of familiar faces.