LOOKING BACK - August 8, 2019 edition

Cricket teams from 1993

It’s not easy finding pictures in our files that have captions, names or dates.

A 1993 team picture of Rowland United CC 1st XI

But helpfully, back in 1993 I must have clipped the page from the photographer’s notebook to this one of Rowland United. He didn’t take all the first names, but initials are better than nothing!

The cricketers are (back from left) G Stalker, A Windsor, T Branston, S Lines, M Cowley and M Ely.

And in front: A Simms, M Hilliard, I Randle, D Brown and M Randle.

The only other cricket picture in our 1993 file, with names on the back, is this one of Rugby CC 2nd XI.

The players are (back row from left) Nick Webb, Richard Carter, Spencer Burnham, Tom Bayliss, Trevor Vaughan and James Lloyd.

In the front are: PeterBleeck, Jason Baldwin, Jamie Steele and Chris Todd.

One of the good things about working for the Advertiser for 30 years is that I was here as sports editor to print these pictures first time around!

Unfortunately these are some of the latest we have, as in the mid-1990s we stopped printing actual photographs and the photographers just used to scan the negatives to create digital images for us to use in the paper. Technology definitely has its downside!