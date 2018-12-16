LOOKING BACK - December 13, 2018 edition

Pet shop business celebrates centenary

Tucked away in West Leyes, just off Corporation Street, Poultry & Bird Supplies has been looking after the needs of feathered and furry residents of Rugby for 100 years.

The Poultry and Bird Supplies shop back in 1974, in its original building which was only a few yards away on the other side of West Leyes, just off Corporation Street in the town centre

Established in 1918 - originally as a club - it must be one of the town’s oldest businesses and has been run by three generations of the Smith family since George Smith took it over from a Mr Champion at the end of the Second World War.

George’s son Roger has loved working there for almost 60 years, taking over the helm when his father retired and enjoying being able to offer specialist advice as well as a wide range of bird, pet and garden products.

Roger himself - who has shared these pictures with us - is now semi-retired and the future of the business is in the safe hands of his son Stephen, who began working there when he was 17.

Three generations - George, Stephen and Roger Smith - celebrating the 75th anniversary in 1993