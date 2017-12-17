LOOKING BACK - December 14, 2017 edition

Did you work for Lodge Plugs or Smiths Industries?

Thank you to Motor Sport Magazine for these pictures, which were printed as part of a feature about the factory in November 1932

The assembly shop at Lodge, featured in Motor Sport Magazine in November 1932.

David Lodge Madden has been in touch to ask if Memory Lane readers might be able to help with background for a book concerning the history of the ‘Lodge Sparking Plug Company’ who were located at St Peters Road for many years.

He says: “Lodge were established in Birmingham in 1904, then moved to the St Peters Road site in 1916.

“They would go on to become the largest spark plug manufacturer in the UK, at their peak they employed around 2,000 people.

“The company was taken over by instrument manufacturers Smiths Industries in 1962, and the factory finally closed, I believe, around 1997. The former site has since been developed for housing.

“I would dearly wish to contact any former employees of Lodge (or Smiths) who might recall fond memories, anecdotes, experiences etc from their time working there.

“Any period photos would be of great assistance.

“This is very personal to me, being distantly related to the Lodge family.”

David’s email address is: lodgemadden@sky.com

