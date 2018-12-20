LOOKING BACK - December 20, 2018 edition

Dunchurch Pantomaniacs celebrate 30th anniversary

This Rugby Advertiser photograph taken in January 1990 shows the Dunchurch Pantomaniacs in their very first pantomime production of Little Miss Muffet.

This year, the Pantomaniacs celebrate their 30th year anniversary with a world premier production which opens at the village hall on Friday, January 18 2019. ‘Billy the Kid’ is billed as a ‘rooting tooting wild west romp’ and has been written by Sue Protheroe who has been an ever present member of the group since it was founded - and it was Sue who has sent us in this picture.

For anyone who would like to see it, tickets are now on sale in Wanda’s of Dunchurch, £7, £6 seniors and children £4.

There is also a special gala performance which includes a two-course meal for £15 on Wednesday, January 23.