LOOKING BACK - December 21, 2017 edition

More Brent House Nursery School nativities

For our final Memory Lane column before our festive break I’ve kept a couple of your popular Brent House Nursery School pictures to use.

A Brent House nativity in 1973

In August we first printed a couple from other years, after a batch of photographs were found in a charity shop.

We didn’t know who the children were, but a lot of you were kind enough to point out it was the old Brent House Nursery School in Regent Place.

The top picture this week was taken in 1971 and the smaller one in 1973. I hope it brings back good memories from that time.

Now all that is left for me to do is to wish all Memory Lane readers a very happy Christmas and New Year and good health for 2018.