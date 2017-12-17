LOOKING BACK - December 7, 2017 edition

Rugby Town Band and Albert Turner

Thank you to Tom Turner for this week’s pictures of his father Albert Leslie Turner. His parents and grandparents lived at no.6 West St (where Corporation Street is now) and in this picture taken outside the house in about 1908 Albert was on the left of his siblings.

Rugby Town Band at Oakfield

The other pictures are of Rugby Town Band.

In the one with the instruments, taken at Oakfield, where Albert was well known, he is the tallest on the back row. The one taken at the Grand Hotel is from 1946. Tom’s father is on the far left of the middle row. The youngest boy is Clem Ward who was ten at the time, and his brother Roland, next but one to him, was 14.