1969 six-a-side cricket teams

With my sporting hat on, I thought you might like these two casual cricket team pictures from the Advertiser’s six-a-side league in August 1969.

Dunchurch six-a-side cricketers in 1969

The first is of AEI, with the back row of Bill Adams, John Kent and Derek Brown, with Alan Goldsmith, Brian Philcox (capt) and Alan Swift in front.

The second picture is of Dunchurch, with John Rogers, John Flint (capt) and Les Parker at the back and Kevin Gray, Colin Colledge and Ian Parker sitting at the front.