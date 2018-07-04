LOOKING BACK extra - June 28, 2018 edition

Brownsover footballers in 1995

Continuing the sporting theme, I found this one from 23 years ago. Taken at the end of the football season, in June 1995, this was a triumphant Brownsover 1st team with their silverware. I’m afraid I don’t know which trophies they had won, but there’s a shield and a very smart silver cup. Luckily, I do have all the names, which the photographer had kindly written on the back, which always helps. Pictured are (back from left) Bob Service, Mark Nestling, Nigel Hancox, John Glennard, Sean Bodycote, Jeff Bodycote, Alan Smart, Glen Service, Steve Wake and Mick Day, with manager Mick Sweeney. The front row were: John Bance, Robert Service, Pat Howard, David Hartley, Steve Lewis, Mark Hartley and Martin Sweeney. Hope it brings back some good memories of that successful season.