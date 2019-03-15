LOOKING BACK extra - March 14, 2019 edition

Rugby Wine Circle

A very big thank you to Wendy Shaw for these two pictures as well. They are of Rugby Wine Circle, who used to meet in Oliver Street before being based at Newbold rugby club in Parkfield Road.

This one shows Anne Hawley in front on the left and then Wendy sitting on late husband Derek’s knee, next to his auntie Lily Sylvester.

This Advertiser cutting is from December 1980 and says sampling home-made wine was a popular attraction at the 6th Rugby St Andrews scout group bazaar.

Wendy Shaw is on the left, with Stan Bass (group treasurer), Eric Hirons-Smith (group scout leader) and committee member Ron Forbes.