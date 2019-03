Advertiser workers

Bernard Williams, who you may remember used to be a driver for the Advertiser in the 1950s and 60s and gave us a batch of pictures a couple of years ago, found a few more for us last week. This one was among them. These smiling men all worked in the production of the Advertiser and (from left) were: Jock, Derek Medlicot - who was in charge of the printing press, the Leeson brothers and Bernard.