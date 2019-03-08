LOOKING BACK extra - March 7, 2019 edition

Rugby Bowling Club 1995

Continuing the sporting theme, this is one from our archives and shows Rugby Bowling Club.

It was taken in June 1995 after the Bilton Road club had become champions of that year’s Rugby Bowling Association Finch Cup.

Looking very pleased with their achievements 24 years ago, were: Back row (from left): Bill Yates, Bruce Crowe, Bill Burgess, Bob Bradley, Ernie Foskett.

Front row (from left): Adrian Johnston, Will Clarke, Dennis Watts, Club President Alan Eggington with the cup, John Fleming, Maurice Hibberd and Harold Harrison.