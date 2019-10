GEC Ladies footballers in the mid 1990s

We’re only looking back as far as September 1993 for this one. These footballers were the GEC Ladies team, who lined up for our camera at the start of their season. They were: (Back from left) Alison Riley, Jackie Cressey, Sue Davies, Mandy Cockerill, Vicky Childs, Lynda Miller, Alison Penney and Theresa Bussey. (Front): Michelle Guppy, Sue Preece, Marion Wood, Angela Clarke, Lynda Brookes and Nicky Miles.