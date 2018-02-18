LOOKING BACK - February 15, 2018 edition

Netball

We’ve had men’s rugby and angling clubs featured in recent editions, so I thought I’d try and even things up a bit for the ladies. Delving into an envelope of netball pictures I came up with these. Details are thin on the ground, but I hope you enjoy them anyway and they bring back a few memories for the players.

GEC Rugby netballers (Back from left) D Cook, J Beards, T Humphrey, E Hall (captain)and M Squire. (Front) B Johnson, M Dury and G McCrindle.

I’m afraid I don’t have any details for the group listening intently to a coaching session, but if anyone remembers anything about it, please drop me a line and I can let readers know in a future edition.

Memories for GEC Ladies netball teams

These other two netball team pictures are GEC Rugby Ladies. There’s no date for the first one but the players are:

(Back from left) D Cook, J Beards, T Humphrey, E Hall (captain)and M Squire. (Front) B Johnson, M Dury and G McCrindle.

GEC Rugby netballers in September 1978

The other GEC team picture was taken almost 40 years ago, in September 1978, but sorry I don’t have any names.