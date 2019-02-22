LOOKING BACK - February 21, 2019 edition

Aerial view of Corporation Street and town centre

This week I thought we’d try another aerial view, this time of the town centre. It’s interesting to see how much has changed around Corporation Street and the old Co-op site in Chapel Street, which was the boarded up building. I think this was taken in 1988, long before Asda and the library and art gallery, and medical centre on the other side of the road.

In last week’s aerial view of the old East Warwickshire College, Mary Akiens has pointed out the two buildings of Eastlands School in St Peter’s Road, which I hadn’t recognised.The primary school was nearest the church and the other building was boys’ secondary school. Mary says the girls’ part of Dunsmore School in Ashlawn Road opened first in the 1950s and so the boys didn’t move until theirs was built later.