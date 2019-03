Young footballers at Addison Road rec

I saw this piece while I was looking through our 1969 papers and thought it might make a nice one for today’s page, 50 years on. The slightly odd caption reads: “Nobby Stiles swings the ball over from the right, a Leeds defender goes for it, misses and George Best is on hand to steer it into the net with a brilliant diving header - even the frost and snow which caused the postponement of half the English League programme could not stop these New Bilton lads from having their Saturday afternoon kickabout on the Addison Road recreation ground.

.

The boys are, without their noms de plume (from left) David Bradshaw, Graham Wright, Mark Curtis, Graham Betts, John Betts, David Anderson and Kevin Randall.”