LOOKING BACK - February 7, 2019 edition

Great Central Railway

You’ll see the story in our 50 years ago archive is the closure of the Central Station in Hillmorton Road. I thought the milestone deserved a little more than just a paragraph so here’s the rest of the piece from our 1969 Advertiser.

Signalman Lawrence Brewster

It continues: One of the men, Mr RJ Trotman, who was redeployed in 1960 when Brackley Central Station fell under Beeching’s axe, said: “Obviously I’m sorry to see the Great Central Line disappearing, but it had to come as it just does not pay.”

A spokesman for Midland Red told us it was too early to comment on details of the new bus services from Rugby to Leicester . “But these will certainly be released before the closure of the station,” he added.

When asked if the Corporation were going to acquire the land on which the station is sited, Ald A Taylor, chairman of the Rugby Development Committee replied: “If the land does come up for sale, the council will certainly be interested.”

The actual date of the closure has not yet been announced.

The two cuttings show a train at the station, which was expected to close within the year and one of the last remaining staff at work, signalman Lawrence Brewster.