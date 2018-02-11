LOOKING BACK - February 8 edition

Rugby St Andrews Under 16s and 17s

After seeing the picture of St Andrews Colts in our January 25 edition, proud coach Tony Headland sent us this cutting of the club’s extremely successful Under 16s and Under 17 side, also from the late 1980s or early 1990s.

The original report said they had won all 16 of their games in their sixth season together, incredibly scoring 461 points (although Tony thinks it was even more!) and conceding only 8.

They were (back from left) Neil Taylor, coach Tony Headland, Gryyf Evans, Andy West, Kindy Devgun, Darren Pratt, Karl Cook, Andy Yates, Martin Gillan, Tim Winmill, coach Graham Heaton. (Front) Doug Loose, Nick Blinco, Stephen Hurt, Brian McKinstry, Paul Edwards and Martin Gough. Missing were Mark Sylvester, Paul Jarvis and Pete Akiens.