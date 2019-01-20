LOOKING BACK - January 17, 2019 edition

Junior football teams in 1969

These two team pictures caught my eye in our January 1969 papers. I hope they look clear enough to see everyone. The top picture is Dunchurch Juniors, who beat Winfield Wanderers Juniors 4-1.

Winfield Wanderers

The Dunchurch team were: (Back from left): Mr John Easey (manager), A Payne, W Malin, G Wesley, N Colledge, P Storer, L Bush. (Front) M Storer, A Williams, M Tucky, R Gale, B Gale and C Evans.

The Winfield side were: (Back from left) Maurice Howkins (chairman), D Bancroft, R Bott, A Leeson, D Williams, M Howkins, P Rice, C Hipwell, C Commons, Mr M Bott (trainer). (Front): Mr B Diamond (trainer), R Diamond, M Dudgeon, J Bancroft, S Dudgeon, A Murray, C Harvey and T Smith.