LOOKING BACK - January 24, 2019 edition

7th Rugby Cubs in 1969

We just about got away with the quality of last week’s football team cuttings, so I’m going to risk this other one, also from the Advertiser in January 1969. Sorry, there aren’t any names with this one, but I’m hoping it will print clearly enough for someone to get in touch and let me know who’s who if you can. The boys were the 7th Rugby Cubs and it says they were having fun during a party game at their annual New Year party held at Church House, Bilton. Not sure what the game would have been as the crucial part of the picture has been cut off! I do remember playing one when I was little where we took it in turns to wear mittens to cut a bar of chocolate with a knife and fork. I guess the idea must have been to try and eat some! I’m not sure that explains this picture though, especially as the boy in the middle is wearing a hat and scarf too. Hope they can tell us the answer!