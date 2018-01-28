LOOKING BACK - January 25, 2018 edition

Footballer Cyrille Regis

After the sad death of Midlands footballing legend Cyrille Regis earlier this month, Pete Kilvert has shared these pictures of him with Memory Lane.

Signing autographs before the trip back to Coventry

They were taken the morning after Coventry City’s FA Cup final win against Tottenham Hotspur in May 1987. The first is of Regis leaving Brownsover Hall Hotel where Coventry stayed for their post match celebrations. The second is of him signing autographs for Pete’s daughter Claire and son Thom,before boarding the coach for the triumphal return to the City.

Both Pete and Thom had been at Wembley final, watching the Sky Blues’ 3-2 extra-time victory.

Football fans may also remember Regis taking part in the 50th anniversary celebrations for VS Rugby, in September 2006, when Coventry City Stars took on a team of VS Legends in a charity game at Butlin Road.