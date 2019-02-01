LOOKING BACK - January 31, 2019 edition

Advertiser Cricket League teams

I thought this might be a fitting week to share these pictures from the Advertiser Cricket League in the mid 1990s. In our sports section of this week’s paper (January 31 edition) you’ll see that Old Laurentians have been raising money for the air ambulance in memory of Dom Marsella, who died three years ago. He is included in this top picture of the OLs cricket team, who used to enjoy our Tuesday evening friendly league.

Wolston cricket team

Pictured were (back from left) Simon Lacey, Russell Kennedy, Simon Hudghton, Dominic Marsella, Reiner Ferguson, Gary Hammond, Darren Price and Adrian Carter. (Front) Bill Thomas, Tim Dougherty, Andy Dougherty, Pete Jones, Tim Fawcett and Jim Darcy.

The other cricket team, below, were from Wolston, and they are (back from left) Phillip Mann, John Field, Alan Mann, John Mann - captain, Nathan Thompson and Clive Durrant. (Front) Daniel Underwood, Rob Kinney, Tom Thacker, Matthew Banks and Stephen Mann.