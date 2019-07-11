LOOKING BACK - July 11, 2019 edition

Rugby Rag Week parade 1959

These were all from Rugby’s Rag Week in 1959 and are more from Jim and Monica Groucott’s collection, converted from slides for us by their son John.

Opposite Rugby Theatre in Henry Street. I can just make out the words Apprentices Rag Committee on the yellow poster and possibly Bad Revue 1959

The two in Regent Street were taken from the flat where Jim lived at that time and you may remember the same view of the snowy Regent Street baths we printed a few months ago.

Zooming in on the picture outside Rugby Theatre in Henry Street, the placard is advertising something called ‘Keep Rolling’ and mentions 1959, The handwritten additions say ‘Tickets Matinee Only’.