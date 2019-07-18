LOOKING BACK - July 18, 2019 edition

Rugby Peace Day celebrations 1919

Peace rejoicings with a spectacular procession: That was more of less the headline in 1919, although it had five decks to include ‘Splendid programme marred by a steady downpour’ and ‘Watched by a huge crowd’ and ‘Union Jack unfurled by Crimean veteran’.

The bowling match for the Victory Cup in Caldecott Park

It says Rugby’s Peace Day preparations generally were of a character peculiarly in keeping with the spirit of the occasion. That there was no lack of enthusiastic interest was well evidenced by the spontaneous endeavours of practically all householders and occupiers of large premises to interpret their sense of national feeling by a display of bunting on a more or less lavish scale. By Saturday morning the customary sombre greyness of the streets had given way to a transformation of scarlet, blue and orange, festive colouring for the celebration of peace.

The day began with church bells ringing, then bands marching through the town to where more than 10,000 people gathered in the Market Place for the unfurling ofthe Union Jack by Rugby’s Crimean veteran Joe Norman.

There everything from singing by massed choirs, a procession, entertainment in the recreation ground, fancy dress competition, bowls tournament, a firework display and a dinner for widows, orphans and dependants of the fallen in the Co-op Hall.

The Humming Bird band by the Tysall Family, New Bilton in the Peace Day celebrations