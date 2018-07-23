LOOKING BACK - July 19, 2018 edition

Crow Pie football team

Our Brownsover football picture last month seemed to go down well, so I thought you might like another one. This was taken, I think, in March 1986 and shows the Crow Pie XI, from the pub in Bilton Road.

The photographer has only taken initials, rather than first names, but better than nothing!

Hope it brings back some good memories of those playing days.

Those pictured are (back from left) D Foot, G Devine, L Berry, J Yousaf, R Overton, D Thompson, S Tiernan, J Dunn and K Twigger.

(Front) M Burton, P Aires, P Headland, M Roe, B Hill, M Booth and J Cash.