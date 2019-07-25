LOOKING BACK - July 25, 2019 edition

Rugby's pubs in 1963

You’ll see a mention of the Fox Inn in Gas Street in the list below - and this was it (courtesy of another of Jim amd Monica Groucott’s wonderful collection from the late 1950s early 60s) . The name above the green shop says ‘Alan Barnes’ although I can’t work out what it was selling and the white shop nearest the camera was Avon Television Rentals. Strange to remember how many of our families rented television sets in those days. I know our first colour set was rented back in the late 1970s.

All the pubs in Rugby in 1963, listed in one of our old directories

I hope you enjoy this fascinating trip down memory lane, a list of all the pubs in the town in 1963, which a reader gave me ages ago but until now hadn't had the space to print in the paper. It’s from one of the Advertiser’s directories we used to produce. Even if you weren’t in Rugby in 1963, you will certainly know a lot of the pubs which are either still around 56 years on - or have closed over the last few decades.

