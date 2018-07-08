LOOKING BACK - July 5, 2018 edition

Advertiser Cricket League teams in 1995

Delving into our 1995 file again I’ve found a couple of my old Advertiser cricket league team pictures you might like to see. It was a friendly league played on a Tuesday evening. The top one is Brookes, who were (back from left) Barry Curtis, Anthony Partridge, Dave Bollen, Bob Donaldson, Pete Rubley and Ali Reid. (Front) Brian Newbon, Zahid Yousaf, Derek Rubley, Mark Summers and Stuart Conopo.

Millers cricketers in 1995

The bottom picture is of Millers. The photographer’s writing isn’t good, but I think they were (back) Ian Jones, Javad Rehman, David Burrows, John Crinigan, George Taylor and Nick Berry. (Front) David Hope, Barry Richardson, Andy Machon and Martin Thompson.