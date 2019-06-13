LOOKING BACK - June 13, 2019 edition

HMS Rugby

I’m sorry if this isn’t the clearest of cuttings, but I thought it was worth a try to bring you a picture of HMS Rugby in 1919. Yes, this was the ship named after the town.

At a meeting of Rugby Urban District Council, reported in our June 20, 1919 edition, a letter from Lieut Pennington, Commander of HMS Rugby was read: “I beg to enclose a photograph which will doubtless be of interest to you and the townspeople. HMS Rugby is at present engaged on clearing the northern barrage and the flotilla of which she forms a unit is sweeping up an average of 1,000 mines per week, being based at Lervig, Norway. She carries a complement of 82 officers and men, whose only relaxation is in boat racing, football and similar sports. I have been desired by the ship’s company to request your sanction to the adoption by the ship of the crest of the town for the use as a badge on boats, football jerseys and for general use. I shall esteem it a great favour if you will kindly accede to this and forward a copy of the crest as a pattern.”

This was immediately done. The council were also to look at fulfilling a previous suggestion from ladies of the town to send a silk flag bearing the arms of the town or a ship’s bell.