LOOKING BACK - June 14, 2018 edition

Rugby Bowling Club

Enid was a keen bowler and this week’s is one is of the ladies at Rugby Bowling Club in Bilton Road, on her President’s Day, July 18, 1991.

Sadly, as is so often the case with pictures in this column, many of the members are no longer with us.

President Enid is in the centre of those seated. She can remember nearly everyone’s names, and the bowlers include: Margaret Pettifer, Denise Judge, Rita Evans, Margaret Allen, Elsie Pulley, Margaret Ophield, Barbara Hill, Elsie Challis, Jean Franks, M Jones, Connie Craven, Win Bird, Lil Holmes, Beryl Mander, Edith Palmer, Ruth Cook, Hilda Barnacle, E Harris, Sheila French, Margaret Waite, Ruth Higgs, H Burdett, Jean Osborne and Mavis Mapp.