Aerial view of High Street, Hillmorton

It’s a while since we’ve had an aerial view in Memory Lane, so hope you like this one, of High Street, Hillmorton, which isn’t too far away from Jack Collyer’s old crossing patrol patch and home (see our 1994 archive). You’ll be able to spot The Bell pub on the left and Watts Lane cemetery towards the right.

Sorry, I'm not sure when it was taken, possibly early 1990s.