LOOKING BACK - June 27, 2019 edition

Rugby in New South Wales, Australia

Just for once we’re only going back seven years for this week's Memory Lane pictures.

Thank you to David Pidcott for sharing his memories of his visit to another Rugby in 2012. This one is in New South Wales, Australia and if like me you hadn’t heard of it, you might enjoy seeing all David’s pictures.

This is his story: “ While visiting my daughter, I left Gymea to the south of Sydney and drove the 186 miles inland to Rugby NSW. Just past the sign for Rugby on the outskirts of the settlement, there was a small chapel to the right, a fire station and hall to the left and Rugby Public School to the right. Now leaving Rugby, there was a small disused garage on the left, a house to the right and finally, a track to the right where there were six or so smaller houses.

On the day I arrived at Rugby NSW the school was closed for half term, but the Assistant Head was present in the school office and gave me some background to the school and the community.

The school at that time catered for seven pupils of primary school age and the staff level was Headteacher, Assistant Headteacher and a secretary.

The school staff and the residents of Rugby were and presumably still are, in a long running tussle with the NSW Education Authority, to retain the funding needed to keep their school open.

Rugby itself can be pretty much summed up by what’s written on the roadside sign, on the approach to the settlement.

Why ‘Rugby’ you may wonder? Well, according to the Assistant Headteacher, certainly not because somebody from Rugby,Warwickshire came to live there many years ago. The reason given to me for the name, is that the community that settled there, had to travel some 19 miles to a small town called Boorowa to post or collect mail.

After badgering the NSW Postal Service, it was decided to provide the community with a post box and delivery service, providing they came up with a name for the settlement. The local community apparently were unable to agree on a name, whereby it would seem that an official at the NSW Postal Service ran out of patience and having an interest in what was a relatively new game at that time - now known as Rugby Union Football - decided to name the settlement Rugby.”

The 'Welcome to Rugby' road sign on the approach to the settlement in New South Wales, Australia

Rugby Public School. After his visit David sent them a copy of the Advertiser which staff and pupils enjoyed reading

The fire station signs say NSW Rural Fire Service - Rugby Brigade

Rugby Hall, built in 1935

Rugby's chapel

.

.

,