LOOKING BACK - June 28, 2018 edition

BTH cricketers

Thanks again to Enid Greenwood, as this is the second of her pictures she thought we might like to see in Memory Lane.

This one includes her late husband Tommy, who is the cricketer looking down on the very left of the back row in this team picture. He was a member of the BTH Control Gear Drawing Office cricket team and this photograph of them was taken in 1956.

Enid has been able to remember all their names. In the back row, from left, along with Tommy Greenwood were P Giles, John Stover, Sonny Coote, Ramish Chitnish and Laurie Gameson.

In the front row, from left were: Geoff Tye (captain), David Stovel, Ken Rowlands, Bob Turnbull, Fred Billing and Ken Ashdown.