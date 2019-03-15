LOOKING BACK - March 14, 2019 edition

Dunchurch school early 1950s

These children, all dressed up in what looks like medieval costume, were pupils at Dunchurch Boughton Endowed School around 1950.

Wendy Shaw, who was Wendy Howes in those days, can’t remember what the occasion was, but perhaps someone else can?

She is almost in the centre of the picture in the light coloured full-length robe, next to the girl with her hands on a little boy’s shoulders.

There are just a few of the pupils Wendy can name.

Second from the right was Hazel Edwards and next to her, third from right, was Daphne Hirons.

On the front row, third from the left, with the dark headpiece covering his shoulders was Paul Flint.