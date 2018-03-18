LOOKING BACK - March 15, 2018 edition

Albert Frost & Sons printers outing

Thank you to Joyce Jones, whose late husband Tom took this lovely photograph - and to David Holton who sent it in on her behalf.

It was taken in either 1962 or 1963 on an annual works outing of Albert Frost & Sons who were printers on the corner of Dunchurch Road and Warwick Street, all now covered by the gyratory system.

Works outings in the printing trades were known as a ‘Wayzgoose’. The destinations for the trip were Ross on Wye and Monmouth, where a meal at a hotel was provided for all.

Joyce Jones is second from left, with her two sons, David and Kenneth standing in front of her.

On the extreme right of the picture is Ivor Bowen, standing next to Jacqueline White who married in 1964.

The coach driver was George Morris who can be seen standing at the centre, behind everyone, against the coach. His coach firm was based at Belmont Road on the Rokeby Estate.

If you can recognise anyone else, please get in touch.