LOOKING BACK - March 28, 2019 edition

'Birdcage' railway bridge

These are relatively recent pictures this week, only going back just over 12 years.

Tony Cousins took them of the demolition of the famous ‘Birdcage’ railway bridge off Abbey Street in Rugby on Christmas Day in 2006 and thought we might find them interesting, along with a little bit about the bridge’s history.

The Great Central Railway opened its ‘London Extension’ to traffic in 1899 although freight trains had been using the line for coal traffic from July 1898. The through route took the line from Sheffield via Nottingham and Leicester to London Marylebone thus taking it at Rugby, over the London and North Western Railway route known today at the West Coast Mainline. The GCR later became part of the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER).

The bridge over the LNWR route was known locally as the ‘Birdcage’ and in the 1950s was a favourite haunt for locospotters who gathered in large numbers. Many will remember the famous ‘Flying Scotsman’ loco,

which was a regular at one time on the former LNER route.

