LOOKING BACK - March 29, 2018 edition

Were you in the very first intake at the new Long Lawford Primary School, which opened on April 21, 1958?

The school will be marking their 60th anniversary next month and are trying to get in touch with that first year group of pupils. They already have a dozen attending their celebrations on Friday, April 20 but with your help hope to hear from many more to invite them along too.

The school opened with just two classrooms as the first stage towards a new county primary school. Now they have 17 classrooms and are expecting a new build to start soon, giving them another seven classrooms.

The original two classes comprised 56 pupils and they walked from the 80-year-old village school in a procession to the new one, where the vicar of the parish and chairman of the school managers the Rev CTP Powell said prayers in each classroom. Heading the procession were the headmaster was Mr A Wynne-Jones and three of his staff Mrs M Parish, Miss E Key and Miss P Studholme.

For their diamond anniversary event they are organising what sounds like an unforgettable 1950s day, with the children dressing up in 1950s clothes. There will be a tour of the school for guests, former staff and pupils as well as the Mayor and MP.

Former 1950s pupils currently working at the school remember there being maypole dancing and kings and queens, so these will be included in the celebrations, as well as an assembly.

Children will be voting on their diamond kings and queens for each year group and afterwards there will be maypole dancing, before tea and cakes for the diamond king and queens and visitors in the hall. Then there’s going to be a 1950s lunch for the children, rounded off with a party for them in the afternoon.

The school are also making a tea-towel for the children to have as a souvenir and asking them to do some art to remember the day.

If you were one of those first 1958 pupils, please contact the school via email at: admin2405@welearn365.com as they would love to hear from you.