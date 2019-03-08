LOOKING BACK - March 7, 2019 edition

Rugby Police football team in 1969

Sorry this is only a cutting again, so I’m not sure how clearly you will be able to see everyone, but this is another from our February 1969 papers. The football team were the Rugby Police, who played in the Coventry Thursday League.

The caption says this picture was taken just before their 4-2 defeat of Mid-Warwickshire Police the previous week.

The team, pictured back row (from left) were Ray Candelent, Robin Warwood, Ron Coleman, Mick Hill, Malc Davies, Derek Croshaw, John Ardern, Albert Peachey, secretary Phil Kilding.

(Front row) were Geoff Allman, Bruce Williams, Bryan Harding, ‘Dink’ Frank Hextall and Graham Willington.