LOOKING BACK - March 8, 2018 edition

Rag Week pirates in 1950s

This very elaborate pirate ship was built in around 1951. Thanks to Lorna Baldry for sending it in. The picture was given to her by June Arrowsmith (nee Beck) - a friend of her mother’s - who is on the left as we look at it, standing next to Sylvia Baldry (nee Neal). They would have been about 15 or 16 at the time and Lorna thinks the float was part of the Rugby Rag Week celebrations, what looks like the town’s carnival. A sign on the back of the ship, which is just cut off the picture says ‘Buy Willans Lines’.

The ship is a magnificent construction and must have been solid enough for someone to brave the crow’s nest.