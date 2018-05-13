LOOKING BACK - May 10, 2018 edition

Young anglers in 1978

These were proud young anglers of the future in October 1978. They had just competed in the Hillmorton Junior, English Martyrs and Abbots Farm championship on the canal at Moores Bridge. I wonder if any of those pictured can remember it?

Competing on a Sunday morning, the weather was ‘diabolical’ but 31 boys and girls lined the banks. The overall winner was Paul Hallam with 12lb 4oz, an excellent catch on the day. He caught a fine perch of 10lb 4oz and a few bits. His brother Dean also did well coming second with 4lb 9oz and third place went to D Holloway with 11 drams and R Wiggington also with 11 drams. A Roker weighed in 10 drams and P Cluley 8 drams, to complete the top five. In all 11 of the children caught fish and they all received a prize ranging from a rod and reel to keepnets and reels. They were all donated by members of the Stag & Pheasant AC and presented by the town’s MP Bill Price the following day at the British Legion in Hillmorton.