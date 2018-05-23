LOOKING BACK - May 17, 2018 edition

Clifton

This is another of Joan Gregory’s Advertiser cuttings collected by her late father-in-law Harry in the mid 1970s. This edition from April 1975 features Clifton, with the picture above of the village pond dating back to around 1900.

The piece says it was taken by Dr TS Townsend, who occupied Clifton Manor which can be seen in the background over the signpost. He gave his name to the Townsend Memorial Hall near the present village centre. The pond was filled in during the 1920s and 30s.

The Advertiser’s ‘A Look at Yesterday’s Rugby’ reporter at the time says the thatched buidings on the right are those of the village blacksmith and farrier and were pulled down by Col Holbrook in the 1930s.

The blacksmiths in Clifton in 1900 were Gregory and James Loydall. The village firemen were: William Barden, Alfred Crane, John Hopcraft, George Newit, John Nichol and John Norton. Other people of interest listed at that time were Miss Allen (dressmaker), W Barnett (gamekeeper), Joseph Barnett (washer-out), Robert Bird Briggs (postman), William Busby (school-master), Francis Franklin (police constable), Jesse Higgs (shoemaker) and E Williams (stonemason).