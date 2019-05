Twinning

Thank you again to John Groucott for two more pictures from his parents Monica and Jim’s slide collection. The Caldecott Park scenes in 1959, were celebrating the twinning between Rugby and Evreux.

Celebrating the signing of the twinning charter with Rugby's French twin town of Evreux in 1959

Coincidentally, Wendy Shaw’s picture of the two florists at Townsends in Regent Street, with the shield saying ‘Welcome to the Mayor of Evreux’ could be from the same occasion. Wendy (nee Howes) is on the left, with Joyce Adnitt.