LOOKING BACK - May 23, 2019 edition

Police transport

Thought you might enjoy these lovely old police cars and motorbikes. They are all Advertiser pictures from Bernard Williams’ collection, but the only one which is dated is the one with the police officers standing with the car doors open, which was taken in April 1968 and is captioned : ‘New panda cars for Rugby Police’.

The other picture with all the cars might have been taken outside the Warwickshire police headquarters at Leek Wootton. The tiny sign behind the motorbikes below says ‘ Dunchurch Lodge’ but there’s no other details I’m afraid.