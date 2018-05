Bostroms

Found it! I knew we had a picture of Bostroms somewhere, when we ran the piece about it closing down in our 1993 archive a couple of weeks ago. Couldn’t find then, but a bit late, here it is. The building itself on the corner of Albert Street and Henry Street hasn’t changed a great deal, but for younger readers who might not remember it, this is how it looked, with the retail area downstairs and the Trellis Room cafe upstairs.